Two seriously injured in Harwich crash

HARWICH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Harwich just after midnight. The crash happened in the area of 183 Great Western Road. A Toyota Camry reportedly struck a tree ejecting one person from the vehicle. That victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport and MedFlighted to a trauma center. A second person had to be extricated from the wreckage and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.