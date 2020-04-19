HARWICH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Harwich just after midnight. The crash happened in the area of 183 Great Western Road. A Toyota Camry reportedly struck a tree ejecting one person from the vehicle. That victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport and MedFlighted to a trauma center. A second person had to be extricated from the wreckage and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Two seriously injured in Harwich crash
April 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
