Two suspects with multiple warrants arrested in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Saturday, November 14, two individuals with multiple arrest warrants were taken into custody by officers of the Wareham Police Department.

At about 4:20 p.m. Officers Charles Pillsbury and Hannah Salerno arrested Ashley Lynch (29), of Weymouth. The officers located Ms. Lynch in a wooded area to the rear of the Cranberry Plaza. She had three active warrants for her arrest.

A short while later at about 5:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of Tobey Road and Cranberry Highway for a reported disturbance. Officer Christopher Smith and Sergeant Kevin Reilly arrested Alberto Velasquez (31),

of East Wareham, for assault with a deadly weapon and three active arrest warrants. It was reported that Mr. Velasquez had pulled a knife on another male just prior to the arrival of officers. A knife was located during the arrest, and was seized by the officers.

Both arrested individuals were held at Wareham Police headquarters pending an appearance in Wareham District Court on Monday morning.