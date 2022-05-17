CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Centerville about 3:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Criagville Beach Road at Marie Avenue. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A third person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two taken to hospital after car vs dump truck in Centerville
May 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
