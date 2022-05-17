You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two taken to hospital after car vs dump truck in Centerville

May 17, 2022

CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Centerville about 3:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Criagville Beach Road at Marie Avenue. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A third person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

