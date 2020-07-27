ORLEANS – Two toddlers were reported missing in Orleans early Monday morning. Several agencies were setting up for the search in the Pershing Lane area off Monument Road. Fire officials were calling for the county tech rescue team to assist in the search when a police officer located the two children. EMTs evaluated them as a precaution. Further details were not immediately available.
Two toddlers missing in Orleans found safe after search
July 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
