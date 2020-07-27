You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two toddlers missing in Orleans found safe after search

Two toddlers missing in Orleans found safe after search

July 27, 2020

ORLEANS – Two toddlers were reported missing in Orleans early Monday morning. Several agencies were setting up for the search in the Pershing Lane area off Monument Road. Fire officials were calling for the county tech rescue team to assist in the search when a police officer located the two children. EMTs evaluated them as a precaution. Further details were not immediately available.

