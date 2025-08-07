You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle collision on Route 132 in front of the Cape Cod Mall

Two-vehicle collision on Route 132 in front of the Cape Cod Mall

August 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Cape Cod Mall late Thursday morning. Hyannis Fire responded to check for injuries. Traffic was jammed in the area until the scebe was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 