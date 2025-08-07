HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Cape Cod Mall late Thursday morning. Hyannis Fire responded to check for injuries. Traffic was jammed in the area until the scebe was cleared.
Two-vehicle collision on Route 132 in front of the Cape Cod Mall
August 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
