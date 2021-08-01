You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash at Dennis intersection injures one

Two-vehicle crash at Dennis intersection injures one

August 1, 2021


DENNIS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after this crash in Dennis around 2 PM Sunday. A Volkswagen sedan and a Nissan Rogue SUV collided at Route 28 & Trotting Park Road. The intersection is the scene of frequent crashes like one this past Friday that sent three people to CCH. Dennis Police are investigating this latest crash.

