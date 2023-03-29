BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 6 wesbound before the Sagamore Bridge was adding to delays approaching the work zone on the bridge. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 AM Wednesday. EMTs were assessing for injuries. Mass State Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash causes delays approaching Sagamore Bridge
March 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Ocean Street in Hyannis to be Partially Closed March 30
- Local Students Help Wellfleet Craft Emergency Management Plan
- Holtec Applying for Permit Modification to Allow Wastewater Discharge
- Hyannis Public Library Receives $3M Donation for Renovations
- Buzzards Bay Post Office Supervisor Charged With Embezzlement
- Mass Maritime Academy Cadets Help Battle 3 Fires In 24 Hours
- New J-1 Housing Coordinator Ready for Summer
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Announces Boat Transfer
- Road Work on Hyannis-Barnstable Road
- Drawing to be Held for Barnstable Harbor Moorings
- Elizabeth Warren Running for 3rd US Senate Term in 2024
- Rt. 151 Closures in Mashpee Start April 3
- Route 6A Sewer Improvements Planned in Barnstable