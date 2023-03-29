You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash causes delays approaching Sagamore Bridge

Two-vehicle crash causes delays approaching Sagamore Bridge

March 29, 2023

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 6 wesbound before the Sagamore Bridge was adding to delays approaching the work zone on the bridge. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 AM Wednesday. EMTs were assessing for injuries. Mass State Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the cause of the crash.

