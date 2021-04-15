You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash causes delays on Route 28 in Centerville

Two vehicle crash causes delays on Route 28 in Centerville

April 15, 2021

CENTERVILLE – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Centerville sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

