CENTERVILLE – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Centerville sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two vehicle crash causes delays on Route 28 in Centerville
April 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot
- Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year
- Coast Guard Extends Certificate of Documentation Validity
- Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- Independence House to Host Assault Awareness Symposium
- Baker Says J&J Pause Won’t Slow Vaccination Efforts
- AG Healey Calls for Action on “No Hate” Act
- Shark Center Opens for Season
- Biden to Pull US Troops from Afghanistan, End ‘Forever War’
- AP: Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison
- Biden: US to Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan by September 11
- Businesses Facing Massive Unemployment Tax Hike
- Orleans Releases Wastewater Infrastructure Project Updates