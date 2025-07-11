You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Two vehicle crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

July 11, 2025

EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash caused delays along Route 6 in Eastham. The collision happened about 7 PM at Locust Road. No serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 