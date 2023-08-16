You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash causes traffic tie-ups on Sandwich Road in Bourne

Two vehicle crash causes traffic tie-ups on Sandwich Road in Bourne

August 16, 2023

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash in Bourne caused heavy delays for the evening commute. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena shortly before 5:30 PM Wednesday. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 