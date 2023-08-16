BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash in Bourne caused heavy delays for the evening commute. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena shortly before 5:30 PM Wednesday. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash causes traffic tie-ups on Sandwich Road in Bourne
August 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Entangled Humpback Whale Successfully Rescued
- Upgraded Road Safety Signs To Be Installed At Barnstable High School
- Bourne Water Boil Order Lifted
- Healey’s Announces Plans to Replace Canal Bridges One at a Time
- West Meetinghouse Road To Undergo Road Improvements Wednesday
- Barnstable Releases Draft Proposal Of New Downtown Hyannis Design Guidelines
- Falmouth Man Guilty of Bomb Threat
- High-Profile Runners Headline Falmouth Road Race
- Cape Cod Commission Evaluating Local Broadband Speeds
- Falmouth Native Indicted in Fatal Crash
- Free School Meals Program Adopted by Massachusetts
- EPA Awards State $275,000 To Support Water Quality Monitoring
- Massachusetts Red Cross Responds to Hawaiian Wildfires