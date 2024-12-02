You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

Two-vehicle crash closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

December 2, 2024



YARMOUTH PORT – At about 3:30 PM Monday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A near Strawberry Lane in Yarmouth Port. A Ford C-Max and a Mini Cooper Countryman collided The drivers were evaluated at the scene. Rt 6A was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

