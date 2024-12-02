YARMOUTH PORT – At about 3:30 PM Monday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A near Strawberry Lane in Yarmouth Port. A Ford C-Max and a Mini Cooper Countryman collided The drivers were evaluated at the scene. Rt 6A was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
December 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Kicks Off Its December Blood Drives
- Alum Treatment To Begin In Mystic Lake
- Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project
- Partial Closure of Yarmouth Road this Week
- Outer Cape Health Highlights Treatment and Prevention for World AIDS Day
- Testing Encouraged As World AIDS Day Is Observed
- Volunteers Picking Up Cold-Stunned Turtles
- Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands
- Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program
- Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map