Two-vehicle crash closes section of Route 28 in Centerville

Two-vehicle crash closes section of Route 28 in Centerville

February 1, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Lumbert Mill Road just before 7:30 PM Wednesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Five Corners and Osterville/West Barnstable Road while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

