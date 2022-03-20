You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash closes section of Route 28 in Yarmouth

Two vehicle crash closes section of Route 28 in Yarmouth

March 19, 2022

YARMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Yarmouth about 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash on Route 28 by Seafood Sam’s forced the temporarily closure of that section of Route 28. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 