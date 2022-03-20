YARMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Yarmouth about 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash on Route 28 by Seafood Sam’s forced the temporarily closure of that section of Route 28. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash closes section of Route 28 in Yarmouth
March 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Documentary Investigates Lady of the Dunes Mystery
- Eastham to Hold Meeting on Zoning Changes Addressing Housing Issues
- Barnstable County Making Plans to Spend Federal COVID Money
- Nauset Schools Find Next Leader in Former Barnstable High Principal
- Sunday Journal – Provincetown Town Meeting Focuses in on Housing
- Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization for 4th Dose of COVID Shot
- Massachusetts House OKs Bill Banning Bias Based on Hairstyle
- Woman Sues Steamship Authority for $300K After Crash, Injury
- Chatham Announces July 4th Parade Theme
- Barnstable County Human Services Awarded $2.2 M for Continuum of Care
- State Investigates Brokers Refusing to Pay More Interest
- HAC Hosts Kickoff Event for Walk for Hope’s In-Person Return
- Habitat for Humanity Addresses Local Housing Crisis