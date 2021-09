DENNIS – Around 10:30 AM Tuesday, Dennis Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash on Great Western Road and South Gages Way by the bike path. A Mitisubishi SUV and an Audi sedan were involved in a rear-end collision. A female victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Great Western Road was shut down for approximately one hour until the scene could be cleared. Dennis Police are handling the investigation into the crash.