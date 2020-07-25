HARWICH – Two vehicles collided in Harwich sometime after 7 PM Friday. A Ford F-350 and a Honda CR-V collided at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Chatham Road. One person was evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Two vehicle crash in Harwich
July 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
