Two vehicle crash in Harwich

July 24, 2020



HARWICH – Two vehicles collided in Harwich sometime after 7 PM Friday. A Ford F-350 and a Honda CR-V collided at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Chatham Road. One person was evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

