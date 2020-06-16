HYANNIS – Just after 7:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a two vehicle crash at Yarmouth Road and Camp Street in Hyannis involving a Mercedes sedan and a Honda CR-V. One driver was evaluated at the scene and declined medical treatment. There were delays on both streets until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
June 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
