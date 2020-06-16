You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

Two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

June 16, 2020


HYANNIS – Just after 7:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a two vehicle crash at Yarmouth Road and Camp Street in Hyannis involving a Mercedes sedan and a Honda CR-V. One driver was evaluated at the scene and declined medical treatment. There were delays on both streets until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 