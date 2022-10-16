MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM on Hickory Circle off South Sandwich Road. Two people were transported to a hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash in Mashpee leaves one car overturned
October 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
