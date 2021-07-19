You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

July 18, 2021

WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet Sunday evening sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM on Route 6 by Marconi Beach Road. One of the vehicles ended up a short distance down the road. The collision is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

