WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet Sunday evening sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM on Route 6 by Marconi Beach Road. One of the vehicles ended up a short distance down the road. The collision is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital
July 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
