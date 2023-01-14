WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
January 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
