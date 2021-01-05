WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided in the Burger King parking lot in West Barnstable Monday morning. No injuries were reported. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable
January 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Special Election Called to Fill Massachusetts House Seat
- Fishermen’s Alliance Working to Combat Food Insecurity
- Cape Cod 5 Aids in COVID-19 Testing
- Researchers Discover New Blue Whale Population
- Scientists Say Microplastics Are Threatening Marine Life
- Woods Hole Internship Program Hoping to Open This Summer
- Web Series Educates on Sustainability and Economics
- Curaleaf Donates to Provincetown Causes
- State Launching Campaign to Help Fight Substance Addictions
- Barnstable County Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update
- Local Businesses Benefit From Resilience Fund
- FEMA Food Security Reimbursement Reaches Massachusetts
- State Announces New Grants for Small Businesses