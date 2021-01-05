You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable

Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable

January 4, 2021



WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided in the Burger King parking lot in West Barnstable Monday morning. No injuries were reported. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
