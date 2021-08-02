You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth injures one

Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth injures one

August 2, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Shortly after 5 PM Monday there was a two vehicle crash in the intersection of Buck Island Road and Higgins Crowell Road in West Yarmouth. A Nissan Xterra and a Toyhota Camry collided. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was
backed in the area until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

