Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

April 24, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday evening, two vehicles, A Mercedes sedan and a Honda Odyssey minivan, collided at 918 Route 6A in front of Peterson’s Market in Yarmouth Port. The driver of one vehicle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

