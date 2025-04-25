YARMOUTH – Shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday evening, two vehicles, A Mercedes sedan and a Honda Odyssey minivan, collided at 918 Route 6A in front of Peterson’s Market in Yarmouth Port. The driver of one vehicle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one to Cape Cod Hospital
April 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Observers Spot Season’s Eleventh Right Whale Calf
- JFK Hyannis Museum Awards Scholarships to Cape Students
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Harwich Restricting Water as Drought Continues
- Massachusetts RMV Accepting Walk-Ins For REAL ID
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Merging With Cape Cod Chamber
- Scientists Report Mixed Outlook for Right Whale Calving Season
- Longnook Beach Project Completed
- Fall River Bishop Reflects On Passing Of Pope Francis
- The Columns In Dennis Turned Into Housing
- Yarmouth Partners With Environmental Firm To Create Green Infrastructure
- Hog Island Beer Buying Mayflower Brewing
- Seal Moving From Woods Hole Aquarium