YARMOUTH – At about 2:30 PM Monday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Station Avenue and Regional Avenue in South Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. several others were treated and released at the sccene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one to hospital
May 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
