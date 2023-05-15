You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one to hospital

Two vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one to hospital

May 15, 2023


YARMOUTH – At about 2:30 PM Monday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Station Avenue and Regional Avenue in South Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. several others were treated and released at the sccene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 