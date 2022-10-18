HYANNIS – Just before noon Tuesday there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. One driver was evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The other driver was not injured. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating.
Two-vehicle crash injuries one person
October 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
