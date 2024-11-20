YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. A Yarmouth Police officer came upon the crash at Long Pond Drive and Forest Road just after 9 AM. Two people in the overturned vehicle had to be extricated. Luckily all of the injuries appear non-life-threatening. Traffic detours were likely in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two vehicle crash leaves car on its roof in Yarmouth
November 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Aerial Survey Spots First Right Whales Of 2024-2025 Field Season
- Drought Hits Massachusetts, Cape and Islands Face Continued Fire Hazard
- Comcast Awards $30k for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands
- DEP Appeal Pauses Vegetation Management Plan At Chatham Airport
- Motor Vehicle Department: Don’t Wait To Change Over To REAL ID
- Home Builders and Remodelers Association Has New Leader
- UPDATE: Sandwich Special Town Meeting Postponed
- Court Says Jilted Bride Must Give Back $70K Ring
- Town Notifies About Road Closure In Osterville
- Barnstable To Host Vaccine Clinic This Wednesday
- Sandwich Beach Nourishment Nearing Completion
- Former Barnstable County Commissioner Mary Pat Flynn Has Died
- Trump Chooses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Health Secretary