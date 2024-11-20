You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash leaves car on its roof in Yarmouth

Two vehicle crash leaves car on its roof in Yarmouth

November 20, 2024



YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. A Yarmouth Police officer came upon the crash at Long Pond Drive and Forest Road just after 9 AM. Two people in the overturned vehicle had to be extricated. Luckily all of the injuries appear non-life-threatening. Traffic detours were likely in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 