YARMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 1 PM on Lakefield Road at Hazelmoor Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth
May 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Orleans Passes Largest Ever Town Budget, Chatham Wrestles Airport Planning
- Seaside Le Mans Announces 2024 Beneficiaries
- Substation Transformer Responsible for Sandwich, Bourne Power Outages
- Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Reconnection Program Ending Soon
- Brewster Town Meeting Voters Approve Sea Camps Plans
- Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027
- Healthcare Leaders Gather For Roundtable On Housing
- Former Sandwich School Becoming Affordable Housing
- MassDEP Recognizes Local Drinking Water Systems
- Mashpee Election Approves Next Phase Of Wastewater Project
- World War II Vet Turns 100, Honored By Massachusetts Legislature
- Comcast Awarding $80k to Expand Digital Equity on Cape
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Finalizes Artistic Director Candidates, 2024 Season, and more