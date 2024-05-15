You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth

Two vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth

May 15, 2024

YARMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 1 PM on Lakefield Road at Hazelmoor Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

