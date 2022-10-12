BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 25 in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The crash happened eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. One vehicle spun out and debris was strewn across the highway. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by MassDOT/CWN
Two-vehicle crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge slows traffic
October 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
