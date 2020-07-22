You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Harwich

Two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Harwich

July 21, 2020

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash required firefighters to extricate one of the drivers from the wreckage. The crash happened about 9:15 PM Tuesday evening at the intersection of Route 28 and Chatham Road. No serious injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the crash. Charges may be pending against one of the drivers.

