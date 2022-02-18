You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Dennis injures 1

Two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Dennis injures 1

February 18, 2022

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis just after 11 AM. The crash happened westbound on Route 6 by the onramp from exit 78A (Route 134). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 