DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis just after 11 AM. The crash happened westbound on Route 6 by the onramp from exit 78A (Route 134). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Dennis injures 1
February 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
