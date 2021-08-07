EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham late Saturday morning. The crash happened by CJs Garage near the post office. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital
August 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
