You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

August 7, 2021

EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham late Saturday morning. The crash happened by CJs Garage near the post office. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 