PROVINCETOWN – A two-vehicle crash was reported at the traffic lights at Route 6 & Conwell Street about 11:30 AM Friday. Rescuers were evaluating what were believed to be minor injuries. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the vehicles could be removed.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Provincetown
August 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
