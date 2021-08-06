You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Provincetown

Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Provincetown

August 6, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A two-vehicle crash was reported at the traffic lights at Route 6 & Conwell Street about 11:30 AM Friday. Rescuers were evaluating what were believed to be minor injuries. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the vehicles could be removed.

