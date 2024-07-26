HYANNIS – Friday afternoon about 3:15 PM, there was a two-vehicle crash on Bearses Way at the rear entrance to the Olive Garden Restaurant in Hyannis. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two vehicle crash reported on Bearse's Way in Hyannis
July 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
