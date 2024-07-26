You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash reported on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis

Two vehicle crash reported on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis

July 26, 2024



HYANNIS – Friday afternoon about 3:15 PM, there was a two-vehicle crash on Bearses Way at the rear entrance to the Olive Garden Restaurant in Hyannis. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

