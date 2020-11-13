You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash sends one car into marsh in Orleans

Two vehicle crash sends one car into marsh in Orleans

November 13, 2020

ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at the Orleans/Eastham rotary reportedly send one car into a marshy area off the road. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

