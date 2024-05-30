MASHPEE – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into the woods in Mashpee. The crash happened about 5 PM on Great Neck Road North at Vista Circle. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash sends one car into woods in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into the woods in Mashpee. The crash happened about 5 PM on Great Neck Road North at Vista Circle. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
