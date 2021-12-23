HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cumberland Farms store. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash sends one to Cape Cod Hospital
December 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Activates National Guard to Support Hospitals
- Bourne Seeks Feedback From Residents On Program To Improve Local Roads
- Cape Cod 5 Recognized For Supporting Women Entrepreneurs
- Fire Officials Warn Of Dangers Related To Improper Extension Cord Usage During Holiday Season
- Dennis Distributing Free COVID Test Kits to Eligible Residents
- Local Housing Non-Profit Receives $25,000 Grant
- Conservancy’s Research Season Provides Important Shark Insights
- Massachusetts to Set New Guidelines to Avoid Egg Shortage
- New England Shrimp Fishery to Stay Shuttered as Waters Warm
- Biden to Pledge 500M Free COVID-19 Tests to Counter Omicron
- Provincetown’s Indoor Mask Mandate Back, Vax Proof to be Required at Some Places
- Boston to Require Vaccination Proof for Restaurants, Others
- Yarmouth Distributes Free COVID-19 Tests to Low-Income Residents