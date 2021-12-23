You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

Two vehicle crash sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

December 22, 2021


HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cumberland Farms store. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

