FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute in Falmouth. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. Two people were treated and released at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash slows morning commute in Falmouth
November 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map
- Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System
- Biden Family Expected On Nantucket For Thanksgiving
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President
- Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors
- Subject Of “Alice’s Restaurant”, A Cape Resident, Dies
- Sunday Journal – Impacts of Shopping Local this Holiday Season and Black Friday
- Centerville Sewer Expansion To Commence In December
- Mashpee Commons To Launch Holiday Event Series
- Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director