Two-vehicle crash slows morning commute in Falmouth

November 26, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute in Falmouth. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. Two people were treated and released at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

