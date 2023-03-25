SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge about 1:30 PM Saturday. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge
March 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
