Two-vehicle crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

March 25, 2023


SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge about 1:30 PM Saturday. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

