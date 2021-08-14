EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 in Eastham Saturday morning. The crash happened about 10:30 AM near the Wellfleet town line. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic in Eastham
August 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips
- Barnstable County Resumes COVID Testing at Fairgrounds
- Invasive Pest Found In Worcester County
- Orleans Moving to Fill Vacant Select Board Seat
- Sunday Journal – Lucas Baybutt with the Massachusetts Oyster Project
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday
- CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy as Delta Surges
- Census: Massachusetts Grew Older, Less White, More Populous
- Extra COVID Vaccine OK’d For Those with Weak Immune Systems
- Park Rangers Discourage Feeding Wildlife After Child is Bit
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Installs Electric Charging Stations