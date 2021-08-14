You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash slows traffic in Eastham

August 14, 2021

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 in Eastham Saturday morning. The crash happened about 10:30 AM near the Wellfleet town line. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

