Two vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Centerville

March 9, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 28 by the Bell Tower Mall near Old Stage Road late Thursday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

