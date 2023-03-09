CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 28 by the Bell Tower Mall near Old Stage Road late Thursday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Centerville
March 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
