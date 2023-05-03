You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at Hyannis intersection

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at Hyannis intersection

May 3, 2023



HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic at the intersection of Main Street and High School Road Extension. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries following the crash around 7 PM Wednesday. A Toyota Corolla appeared to have struck the right rear of a Ford Fusion. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

