HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic at the intersection of Main Street and High School Road Extension. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries following the crash around 7 PM Wednesday. A Toyota Corolla appeared to have struck the right rear of a Ford Fusion. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at Hyannis intersection
May 3, 2023
