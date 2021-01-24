OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning caused significant traffic delays in Osterville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Cheasapeake Bay Road. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Osterville
January 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Names Acting MassDOT Secretary
- Gaming Commission Appoints New Investigations Director
- Two Daffodil Weekend Events Canceled
- “Small Friends” Gets Big Grant from Rockland Trust
- Yarmouth Selectmen Name New Town Administrator
- State Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Access
- Falmouth Complete Streets Project Seeks Resident Feedback
- Hank Aaron, Baseball’s One-Time Home Run King, Dies at 86
- Trump Impeachment to Go to Senate Monday, Launching Trial
- McConnell Seeks to Push Trump Impeachment Trial to February
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants For Seniors
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Food Access Program
- Man Charged with Killing Officer Loses Bid to Move Trial