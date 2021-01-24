You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Osterville

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Osterville

January 24, 2021

OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning caused significant traffic delays in Osterville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Cheasapeake Bay Road. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

