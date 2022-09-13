YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
September 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US
- Human Rights Commission Seeks Two New Members
- Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season
- Cape Symphony Opens Fall Season with Mozartiana
- Barnstable County Commissioner Candidate Pushes Back Against Oath Keeper Allegations
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project
- Community Health Center Expands Glaucoma Treatment Access
- Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station
- Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $500,000 for Local Nonprofits
- Another Busy Turtle Rescue Season for Aquarium
- Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days
- Substance Awareness Group Holding Drop-in Nights
- Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure