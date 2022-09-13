You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

September 13, 2022

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

