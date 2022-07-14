Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Eastham shortly after 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 near Old Orchard Road. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was heavily tied up in the area. Traffic headed toward Orleans was being diverted at Great Pond Road. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill from the vehicles. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Route 6 reopened just before 6:30 PM.