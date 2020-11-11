You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis

November 11, 2020

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on West Main Street by the Star Market in Hyannis. The crash happened about 3:15 PM. Three people were evaluated at the scene. Firefighters had to mitigate a gas spill from one of the vehicles. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

