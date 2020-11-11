HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on West Main Street by the Star Market in Hyannis. The crash happened about 3:15 PM. Three people were evaluated at the scene. Firefighters had to mitigate a gas spill from one of the vehicles. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pilgrim Monument to be Lit Wednesday Night
- Future of Business Travel Unclear as Virus Upends Work Life
- Biden Vows to ‘Get Right to Work’ Despite Trump Resistance
- Baker Urges Residents to Maintain COVID-19 Precautions
- Orleans to Broadcast Veterans Day Services
- Vatican Faults Many for McCarrick’s Rise, Spares Francis
- Nantucket Hospital Clinic Hours Reduced for Veterans Day
- Cape Cod Blue Economy Project Aims to Diversify Economy
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Installs Bioswale Signage
- Barnstable Police: Renew Your Burglar Alarm Registrations
- Cape Cod Sea Camps Ceasing Operations
- Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn Dies at Age 86
- Experts Say No Need to Cancel Thanksgiving, but Play It Safe