Two vehicle crash stalls traffic in Chatham

December 15, 2020

Chatham Police/CWN

CHATHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Chatham. The crash happened around noon on Old Harbor Road (Route 28) at Barcliff Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Chatham Police are investigating the crash.

