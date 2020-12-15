CHATHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Chatham. The crash happened around noon on Old Harbor Road (Route 28) at Barcliff Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Chatham Police are investigating the crash.
Two vehicle crash stalls traffic in Chatham
December 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
