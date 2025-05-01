WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Wellfleet Thursday morning. About 10:30 AM, an officer on patrol reported the crash on the highway at Lecount’s Hollow Road. Rescuers evaluated the victims of the crash. At least one of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Wellfleet
May 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
