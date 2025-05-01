You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Wellfleet

May 1, 2025

WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Wellfleet Thursday morning. About 10:30 AM, an officer on patrol reported the crash on the highway at Lecount’s Hollow Road. Rescuers evaluated the victims of the crash. At least one of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

