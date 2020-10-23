Video report: Two-vehicle crash takes out utility pole in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash happened about 10:15 AM Friday at the intersection of Old Chatham and Depot Roads. A Mercedes-Benz sedan reportedly failed to stop and yield for a GMC Sierra pickup truck. A utility pole was also taken down in the crash. The operator of the Mercedes was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. Brewster Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene because Harwich Rescue was tied up with other calls. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.

ha102320 two vehicle crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.