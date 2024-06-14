YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car over turned and sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened eastbound by the North Main Street overpass. A passing Orleans Fire ambulance stopped to help out and transport one of the victims. Traffic delays were possible in both directions while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Two-vehicle crash with rollover in Yarmouth sends two people to Cape Cod Hospital
June 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
