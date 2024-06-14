You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash with rollover in Yarmouth sends two people to Cape Cod Hospital

Two-vehicle crash with rollover in Yarmouth sends two people to Cape Cod Hospital

June 14, 2024

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car over turned and sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened eastbound by the North Main Street overpass. A passing Orleans Fire ambulance stopped to help out and transport one of the victims. Traffic delays were possible in both directions while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 