FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth sending one of them into the woods. The crash happened at Brick Kiln Road and Trotting Park Road about 1:45 PM Saturday. No serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicles collide head-in in Falmouth
August 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
