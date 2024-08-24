You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles collide head-in in Falmouth

August 24, 2024

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth sending one of them into the woods. The crash happened at Brick Kiln Road and Trotting Park Road about 1:45 PM Saturday. No serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

