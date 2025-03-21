BOURNE – Two-vehicles collided on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road about 6:30 PM. At least two people were evaluated but there did not appear to be any serious injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicles collide on Route 28 in Bourne
March 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
