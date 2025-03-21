You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles collide on Route 28 in Bourne

Two vehicles collide on Route 28 in Bourne

March 20, 2025

BOURNE – Two-vehicles collided on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road about 6:30 PM. At least two people were evaluated but there did not appear to be any serious injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

